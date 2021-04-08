Come Closer (Tiltwheel, Dan Padilla) releasing debut LP this week (stream it)

Come Closer is the new solo project of Tiltwheel bassist and Dan Padilla guitarist/vocalist J. Wang that came to fruition during the pandemic, and he recorded his upcoming debut album Pretty Garbage with his Tiltwheel/Dan Padilla bandmate Davey Quinn and Chris Prescott (of Rocket From the Crypt, No Knife, Pinback, Hemlock, Fishwife, and other bands). "I’m super excited about it and it is much different than anything I’ve done before," Wang said of the album. "With the exception of the drums, the majority of the record was recorded in the back room at my house."

The record feels informed by J. Wang's many years playing in punk bands, but it is indeed different for him. It has more of a lo-fi, jangly, Superchunk-meets-Replacements vibe, and I think fans of both of those bands will dig this instantly-satisfying, hook-filled record. It's full of late '80s / early '90s nostalgia, and it reminds you that this kinda thing never goes out of style when bands get it right. Don't let the title of opening track "Get It Wrong" fool you; Come Closer get it right.

The album comes out Friday (4/9) via Pirates Press Records (pre-order), but we're premiering a full stream of it right now. Listen:

Tracklist

01. Get It Wrong

02. Mayday

03. Arms Up

04. Bad Skin

05. Photograph

06. Never Say Goodnight

07. Just The Way You Are

08. High Life

09. Footsteps

10. The Last Time

11. Rings