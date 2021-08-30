Come prep ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ deluxe reissue, playing Brooklyn shows

Indie rock vets Come are giving their 1994 album Don't Ask Don't Tell the deluxe reissue treatment. Available on vinyl and CD, the expanded edition is out October 22 via Fire and features the original album remastered plus a bonus disc full of b-sides and unreleased tracks, including the band's very first single "Car," as well as "Cimarron," which was the last song the core lineup of Thalia Zedek, Chris Brokaw, Sean O’Brien and Arthur Johnson recorded together. You can listen to "Car" and a demo of "German Song" from the bonus disc below.

To celebrate the release, Thalia, Sean, Arthur, and Chris will be reuniting to play Brooklyn's Union Pool on November 5 & 6 and tickets are on sale now. These are Come's first shows in nearly three years.

In other news, the Thalia Zedek Band just released new album Perfect Vision, and have tour dates, too, including NYC's TV Eye on Thursday, September 2 with Helen Money, plus shows in Cambridge on 9/3, Kingston, NY on 9/17 and Allston, MA on 10/3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album, below.

Thalia Zedek Band - 2021 Tour Dates

Sep 02 - TV Eye - Ridgewood, NY

Sep 03 - Middle East - Upstairs - Cambridge, MA

Sep 17 - Tubby's Kingston - Kingston, NY

Oct 03 - O'Brien's Pub - Allston, MA