Comeback Kid release SNFU cover in honor of the late Chi Pig (listen)

After the death of SNFU frontman Chi Pig earlier this year, tributes have been pouring in from all across the punk community and beyond, including from members of Green Day, Faith No More, Operation Ivy, Propagandhi, Sloan, NOFX, Fucked Up, and more. Today, a new tribute has come in from fellow Canadian band Comeback Kid, who released a cover of SNFU's "Reality Is a Ride on the Bus," one of the singles from SNFU's '90s comeback album (and Epitaph debut), Something Green and Leafy This Way Comes. Comeback Kid stay pretty faithful to the original, but bring it a little closer to their own heavier melodic hardcore style, and their version is pretty great. It also benefits a good cause. They write:

The legendary SNFU are one of the world’s greatest punk rock bands. When we were kids, some of the first punk shows we attended were SNFU shows. You could always expect a wildly energetic and uniquely entertaining performance.

On July 16th 2020 we were saddened to hear that SNFU frontman, Kendall Chinn, aka Mr. Chi Pig, had passed away. In honour of Mr. Chi Pig and SNFU’s undeniable contributions to the punk scene Worldwide, we pay tribute to their legacy with our rendition of “Reality Is a Ride on the Bus.”

The song is available for purchase on @bandcamp with 100% of the proceeds being donated to @Raycamcentre. Ray-Cam Co-operative Centre offers programs low cost to youth, families and seniors who live in the area (the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, one of Canada’s poorest postal codes). Programs are geared towards meeting the challenges of the community, including food security, safety and the educational, social and recreational needs of members.

RIP Mr. Chi Pig