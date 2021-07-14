Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, One Step Closer & Be Well announce East Coast tour

Fans of melodic punk and hardcore, take note: Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, One Step Closer, and Be Well will do an East Coast tour together this fall. Things kick off in Atlanta at The Masquerade on November 1, and then head North for stops in Richmond, Baltimore, Philly, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, and Boston.

The Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on 11/5 (tickets) and the Brooklyn show is at The Monarch on 11/6 (ticket link TBA). Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday (7/16) at 10 AM ET.

Strike Anywhere returned last year with their first record in 11 years, Nightmares of the West, which we included at #4 on our list of the best punk albums of 2020. Be Well (a new supergroup fronted by Brian McTernan and featuring members of Fairweather, Darkest Hour, and Bane) were on that list too, with their Equal Vision-released debut album The Weight and the Cost. One Step Closer's upcoming debut album This Place You Know is due 9/24 via Run For Cover and it's one of our most anticipated albums at the moment. Comeback Kid haven't released new music in a while, but they did put out an SNFU cover last year in honor of the late Chi Pig.

One Step Closer are also opening one of With Honor's reunion shows in Connecticut and doing a West Coast tour with Terror, Drain, and Dare.

List of all tour dates and music from all four bands below...

