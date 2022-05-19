Comeback Kid touring with Misery Signals & END around This Is Hardcore

Melodic hardcore vets Comeback Kid returned in January with their first album in five years, Heavy Steps, and now they've announced a short US summer tour supporting it with Misery Signals and END, surrounding all three bands' appearances at Philly's This Is Hardcore festival.

The tour hits NYC on July 11 at Brooklyn Monarch, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM.

Before that tour, Comeback Kid have other US dates, including a few with Alexisonfire, and they and Misery Signals are also playing Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.

END were also just announced to open the second leg of Eighteen Visions' Vanity 20th anniversary tour.

For more on Comeback Kid, read about their classic album Wake The Dead in our list of 20 essential 2000s melodic hardcore albums.

Comeback Kid -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/24/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

5/25/2022 – San Antonio @ Paper Tiger w/ Alexisonfire

5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Trees w/ Alexisonfire

5/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ Alexisonfire

5/29/2022 – Arlington, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

06/09/2022 – St Catharines, ON, Canada @ Warehouse Concert Hall w/ Wild Side

06/10/2022 – Mount Elgin, ON, Canada @ Community Centre

06/11/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest w/ Trash Talk

06/12/2022 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

06/24/2022 – Germany, Ferropolis @ Full Force

06/25/2022 – Netherlands, Ysselsteyn @ Jera On Air

06/26/2022 – France, Clisson @ Hellfest

07/05/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club*

07/07/2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade*

07/08/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*

07/09/2022 – Cleveland @ The Foundry*

07/10/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore*

07/11/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch*

07/12/2022 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs*

07/29/2022 – Germany, Goldenstedt @ Afdreiht un Buten

07/30/2022 – France, Le Garric @ Xtreme Fest

08/01/2022 – United Kingdom, Bristol @ The Fleece (w/ Spaced, XL Life)

08/02/2022 – United Kingdom, Manchester @ Bread Shed (w/ Spaced, XL Life)

08/05/2022 – Belgium, Duffel @ Brakrock

08/06/2022 – Germany, Bochum @ Matrix (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

08/07/2022 – Germany, München @ Backstage Free & Easy (w/ Darkest Hour, Dagger Threat, Spaced)

08/08/2022 – Italy, Milano @ Circolo Magnolia (w/ Sick Of It All, Madball, Spaced)

08/09/2022 – Slovenia, Tolmin @ Punk Rock Holiday

08/10/2022 – Austria, Graz @ PPC (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

08/11/2022 – Slovakia, Bratislava @ Fuga (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)

08/12/2022 – Czech Republic, Jaromer @ Brutal Assault

08/13/2022 – Germany, Villmar @ Tells Bells

08/14/2022 – Germany, Lindau @ Vaudeville (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

08/15/2022 – Germany, Nürnberg @ Hirsch (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

08/16/2022 – Germany, Dresden @ Chemiefabrik (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

08/17/2022 – Germany, Berlin @ SO36 (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)

08/18/2022 – Germany, Sulingen @ Reload Open Air

08/19/2022 – Germany, Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze

08/20/2022 – Germany, Trier @ Summer Blast

09/25/2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

* - w/ Misery Signals, END