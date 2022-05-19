Comeback Kid touring with Misery Signals & END around This Is Hardcore
Melodic hardcore vets Comeback Kid returned in January with their first album in five years, Heavy Steps, and now they've announced a short US summer tour supporting it with Misery Signals and END, surrounding all three bands' appearances at Philly's This Is Hardcore festival.
The tour hits NYC on July 11 at Brooklyn Monarch, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM.
Before that tour, Comeback Kid have other US dates, including a few with Alexisonfire, and they and Misery Signals are also playing Furnace Fest. All dates are listed below.
END were also just announced to open the second leg of Eighteen Visions' Vanity 20th anniversary tour.
For more on Comeback Kid, read about their classic album Wake The Dead in our list of 20 essential 2000s melodic hardcore albums.
Comeback Kid -- 2022 Tour Dates
5/24/2022 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
5/25/2022 – San Antonio @ Paper Tiger w/ Alexisonfire
5/26/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Trees w/ Alexisonfire
5/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ Alexisonfire
5/29/2022 – Arlington, TX @ So What?! Music Festival
06/09/2022 – St Catharines, ON, Canada @ Warehouse Concert Hall w/ Wild Side
06/10/2022 – Mount Elgin, ON, Canada @ Community Centre
06/11/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest w/ Trash Talk
06/12/2022 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
06/24/2022 – Germany, Ferropolis @ Full Force
06/25/2022 – Netherlands, Ysselsteyn @ Jera On Air
06/26/2022 – France, Clisson @ Hellfest
07/05/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club*
07/07/2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade*
07/08/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*
07/09/2022 – Cleveland @ The Foundry*
07/10/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore*
07/11/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch*
07/12/2022 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs*
07/29/2022 – Germany, Goldenstedt @ Afdreiht un Buten
07/30/2022 – France, Le Garric @ Xtreme Fest
08/01/2022 – United Kingdom, Bristol @ The Fleece (w/ Spaced, XL Life)
08/02/2022 – United Kingdom, Manchester @ Bread Shed (w/ Spaced, XL Life)
08/05/2022 – Belgium, Duffel @ Brakrock
08/06/2022 – Germany, Bochum @ Matrix (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)
08/07/2022 – Germany, München @ Backstage Free & Easy (w/ Darkest Hour, Dagger Threat, Spaced)
08/08/2022 – Italy, Milano @ Circolo Magnolia (w/ Sick Of It All, Madball, Spaced)
08/09/2022 – Slovenia, Tolmin @ Punk Rock Holiday
08/10/2022 – Austria, Graz @ PPC (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)
08/11/2022 – Slovakia, Bratislava @ Fuga (w/ Dagger Threat, Spaced)
08/12/2022 – Czech Republic, Jaromer @ Brutal Assault
08/13/2022 – Germany, Villmar @ Tells Bells
08/14/2022 – Germany, Lindau @ Vaudeville (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)
08/15/2022 – Germany, Nürnberg @ Hirsch (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)
08/16/2022 – Germany, Dresden @ Chemiefabrik (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)
08/17/2022 – Germany, Berlin @ SO36 (w/ Darkest Hour, Devil In Me, Spaced)
08/18/2022 – Germany, Sulingen @ Reload Open Air
08/19/2022 – Germany, Dinkelsbühl @ Summer Breeze
08/20/2022 – Germany, Trier @ Summer Blast
09/25/2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
* - w/ Misery Signals, END