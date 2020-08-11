comedian Chelsea Peretti releases new coffee-themed pop EP ft. Kathleen Hanna, Nick Kroll, more

Comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti makes music, too, and just released Phosphorescent Panic, her second coffee-themed EP of 2020, following Foam and Flotsam.

"It's hard for me to fully conceptualize what I am about to do to the music industry," Peretti wrote earlier this year. "The jump from comedian to actor to musician is one I do not take lightly. I put a lot of contemplation and spirituality into it. The creative spirit must ultimately sing in whatever form. For me to instantaneously be hailed as one of the foremost musicians of the century isn't a label I asked for but is one that is probably heading my way. It doesn't matter. I reject labels. This is why I made a concept album entirely about coffee except for a couple songs. I do what I want. I am a free mind."

"Macchiato music," she calls it

Phosphorescent Panic features a bunch of notable guests, including Kathleen Hanna and Money Mark for "BDR," Nick Kroll and Kid Mero on "EXPRESSO," Reggie Watts and Kate Berlant on "JAVADAWGZ," and Wale on "GREENTEA." You can watch the video for "JAVADOGS" below.

These EPs serve as a preview for Chelsea's new album, also coffee-themed, which will be out this fall and made with producer/collaborator Kool Kojak (Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul, Weezer) and includes contributions from Juliette Lewis, Hannibal Buress, Patti Harrison, and Andy Milonakis. Stay tuned for more info.

Meanwhile, listen to both EPs and watch videos for the first EP's "OATMILK" (ft. Reggie Watts) and "SOUNDPROOF" below.