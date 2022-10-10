Comedian goes viral after chugging beer thrown by Trump-supporting heckler (watch)

NYC-via-Kentucky comedian Ariel Elias has gone viral for her reaction after having a beer thrown at her by a Trump-supporting heckler at a recent show. Opening the floor to questions at her Saturday night show at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, Elias was asked if she'd voted for Donald Trump by one woman, part of a rowdy group Elias told Buzzfeed News she'd noticed come in earlier in the night. Some members of the group of around 20 people were wearing "stereotypical Mexican-themed costumes," she told Buzzfeed, and "they looked to be a few drinks in when they arrived at the BYOB club."

As you can see in the clip below, Elias responded with a joking comment, saying, "Why would you ask me that knowing I'm the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?" The heckler was undeterred, however, asking Elias if she'd voted for Biden and saying "I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden."

"I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump," Elias replied to cheers, and got another loud cheer from the crowd when she asked people to make some noise if they wanted the heckler to shut up. She attempted to move on from there, beginning to set up a joke about getting an IUD, but a beer can was thrown from the crowd and hit the wall next to her face.

"At first I was in shock," Elias told Buzzfeed. "Did that really just happen? And then I saw the beer can and I was like, I mean, I have to drink this. Like, there's nothing else I can do with this. This is the only way to recover. I have to drink it. So I drank it!"

She picked up the can and chugged the remainder of it to more huge cheers, and went on to finish out her set.

Dino Ibelli, who owns Uncle Vinnie's, told Buzzfeed that the heckler and her partner (who he said was the one to throw the can) left the venue shortly after the incident, but that he'd been in touch with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and given them security footage.

Meanwhile, other comedians have applauded Elias on twitter for how she handled the situation, including Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Kimmel, Whitney Cummings, and Jim Gaffigan. Read their responses below.