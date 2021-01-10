Comedy director/editor Neil Mahoney (Key & Peele, Drunk History) has died

Director, editor and writer Neil Mahoney, who has worked on Key & Peele, Portlandia, Drunk History and more, died on Friday at age 43. Jonah Ray shared the sad news on Saturday in an Instagram tribute, writing "I’m sorry to announce that one of the all time best people in the world is no longer with us. Sometime yesterday, Neil Daniel Mahoney fell asleep and didn’t wake up. Ask anybody, they will tell you that Neil was the best guy. He cared so much about his friends. He kept up with every friend he’d ever made. He was a legendary comedy editor who worked on your favorite shows. He liked to whittle, watch Molly’s Game and Letterkenny and Hockey. He was mine and Cash’s brother. He was so funny. He was so beautiful. Oh god, I love you neil. I love you so so much."

If you're not familiar with Neil's name you are probably familiar with his work if you've followed comedy over the last 15 years. He was best known as an editor, having worked on episodes of Key & Peele, Portlandia, Drunk History, Another Period, Ghosted, and more, and he directed a number of classic Funny or Die shorts, including Tiffani Thiessen Is Busy and Aziz Ansari's Raaaaaaaandy Declares War on Justin Bieber, and co-directed and edited feature-length UCB musical Freak Dance.

Tributes from the comedy world have been pouring in on social media. Paul F Tompkins wrote in a long Twitter tribute, "He was a wonderful person & I am proud to have been his friend. I am stunned and sad and angry." UCB co-founder Matt Besser wrote, "Way too young, way too talented, and way too nice to die so young. Fantaseez forever my friend." Scott Aukerman wrote, "RIP to my friend Neil Mahoney, who I met while working on Mr. Show twenty years ago. We hung out a lot in those days- especially during the filming of Run Ronnie Run. After that, he used to come over to my house every Thursday to watch CSI, and we would try to guess when The Who song would start. He edited the Between Two Ferns NYC special. Great guy, who will be missed."

A number of musicians have paid tribute, too, including Har Mar Superstar who wrote, "He was one of the funniest, kindest, and most supportive people I met while living and working in LA. Always a smile on his face and ready to make you laugh. We lost a friend and true talent." Ted Leo wrote, "Absolutely shocked to hear that friend @NEILMAHONEY died yesterday. Love to all his family and friends, especially to everyone in LA, who saw him as often as I wish I could have. Rest in peace, Neil."

Rest in peace, Neil. Watch some of his work, and read more tributes from Georgia Hardstark, Kurt Braunohler, Emily Gordon, Brian Posehn, Lance Bangs, Allie Goertz, Steve Agee, Jon Daly, Tom Scharpling and more, below.