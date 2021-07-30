Common & Rapsody announce SummerStage in Central Park show

The 2021 edition of SummerStage is underway in Central Park and Coney Island Amphitheater, and they've added a new ticketed benefit show to this year's lineup. It's in Central Park on Sunday, August 22, with Common and Rapsody. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 12 PM, with a SummerStage members presale happening now.

Common shared a new song ft. PJ, "Imagine," earlier this month. We last heard from Rapsody, meanwhile, when she collaborated with Masego and JID on "Somethin' Ain't Right" off the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, which came out in February.