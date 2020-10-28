Common shares song ft. Black Thought & Robert Glasper; new album out Friday

Common has announced a new album, A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1, coming digitally this Friday (10/30) via Loma Vista, with physical copies arriving in February (pre-order). He made the album with a live band featuring PJ on vocals, Robert Glasper on keys, Karriem Riggins on drums, Burniss Travis on bass, and Isaiah Sharkey on guitar, and it includes appearances by Lenny Kravitz and Black Thought, the latter of whom features on lead single "Say Peace." It's a lively, groovy song with a killer bassline from Burniss Travis, and longtime associates Common and Black Thought sound as great together as you'd expect. Listen below.

Common hopes the album will "uplift, heal, and inspire listeners dealing with racial injustices as well as other social injustices," he said in a statement posted by Rolling Stone. "A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 1 is affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do. Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to make sure things do not return to the status quo. The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done."

Black Thought also just released his new album Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Able, and then revealed he has more Streams of Thought volumes, a collaborative album with Danger Mouse, and a new Roots album on deck for 2021.

Tracklist

1 (A Beautiful Revolution) Intro

2 Fallin'

3 Say Peace

4 What Do You Say (Move It Baby)

5 Courageous

6 A Place In This World

7 A Riot In My Mind

8 Don’t Forget Who You Are

9 (A Beautiful Revolution) Outro

