Complete Mountain Almanac (ft. Bryce & Aaron Dessner) announce debut LP, share “May”

Norway-born, Sweden-based musician and composer Rebekka Karijord and artist, poet and dancer Jessica Dessner have been friends for 15 years, and when Rebekka decided to make an album "about climate change in 12 suites, representing the 12 months of the year," she asked Jessica to work with her on it. The resulting project, Complete Mountain Almanac, also features Jessica's twin brothers, Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National. Their self-titled debut album is due out via Bella Union on January 27.

Jessica contributed "poetic and lyrical" elements to the album, including the band name and album title, which come from a book of poetry she wrote after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Aaron and Bryce both perform on it and co-produced, and Bryce wrote string arrangements for six of its songs, which were performed by the Malmö Symphony Orchestra.

The first single is "May," a contemplative, pensive folk track. It's accompanied by a video directed by Olof Grind, and you can watch that below.

COMPLETE MOUNTAIN ALMANAC TRACKLIST

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December