Year-end list season continues, and if you're looking for a multi-genre list that leans heavier on hip hop, Complex's list is always a good one to check out. Their list of the 50 best albums of 2020 is out, and as always, it's full of cool albums, including both Pop Smoke albums, Megan Thee Stallion, all three Griselda members (Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine), Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gunna, 21 Savage, KeiyaA, Chika, Stove God Cooks, Spillage Village, Juice WRLD, Denzel Curry, Aminé, Ariana Grande, Sheff G, Dua Lipa, The 1975, Tame Impala, Fiona Apple, Run The Jewels, Kehlani, Flo Milli, Jay Electronica, Bad Bunny, Chloe x Halle, Taylor Swift, Polo G, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check out their full top 50 below and read Complex's commentary at their website. What do you think of the list?

Complex's 50 Best Albums of 2020

50. KeiyaA - Forever, Ya Girl

49. Big Sean - Detroit 2

48. Ty Dolla $ign - Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

47. Lil Durk - Just Cause Y'all Waited 2

46. Action Bronson - Only For Dolphins

45. SAINt JHN - While The World Was Burning

44. Nas - King's Disease

43. Spillage Village - Spilligion

42. Stove God Cook$ & Roc Marciano - Reasonable Drought

41. CHIKA - Industry Games

40. Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

39. Young Nudy - Anyways

38. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - UNLOCKED

37. Aminé - Limbo

36. Ariana Grande - Positions

35. Sheff G - One and Only

34. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

33. The 1975 - Notes on a Conditional Form

32. Roc Marciano - Mt. Marci

31. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Top

30. Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

29. 42 Dugg - Young & Turnt 2

28. Drake - Dark Lane Demo Tapes

27. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

26. Brent Faiyaz - Fuck The World

25. Run the Jewels - RTJ4

24. Boldy James & The Alchemist - The Price of Tea in China

23. Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasn't

22. Kenny Mason - Angelic Hoodrat

21. 2 Chainz - So Help Me God!

20. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here ?

19. Pop Smoke - Meet The Woo 2

18. Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony

17. dvsn - A Muse In Her Feelings

16. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

15. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour

14. Gunna - WUNNA

13. Taylor Swift - folklore

12. Conway the Machine - From King To A GOD

11. Polo G - The GOAT

10. Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

9. Westside Gunn - Pray for Paris

8. Mac Miller - Circles

7. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

6. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II

5. Benny The Butcher - Burden of Proof

4. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

3. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

2. Lil Baby - My Turn

1. The Weeknd - After Hours