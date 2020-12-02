Complex’s 50 Best Albums of 2020
Year-end list season continues, and if you're looking for a multi-genre list that leans heavier on hip hop, Complex's list is always a good one to check out. Their list of the 50 best albums of 2020 is out, and as always, it's full of cool albums, including both Pop Smoke albums, Megan Thee Stallion, all three Griselda members (Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine), Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gunna, 21 Savage, KeiyaA, Chika, Stove God Cooks, Spillage Village, Juice WRLD, Denzel Curry, Aminé, Ariana Grande, Sheff G, Dua Lipa, The 1975, Tame Impala, Fiona Apple, Run The Jewels, Kehlani, Flo Milli, Jay Electronica, Bad Bunny, Chloe x Halle, Taylor Swift, Polo G, 42 Dugg, and more.
Check out their full top 50 below and read Complex's commentary at their website. What do you think of the list?
50. KeiyaA - Forever, Ya Girl
49. Big Sean - Detroit 2
48. Ty Dolla $ign - Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
47. Lil Durk - Just Cause Y'all Waited 2
46. Action Bronson - Only For Dolphins
45. SAINt JHN - While The World Was Burning
44. Nas - King's Disease
43. Spillage Village - Spilligion
42. Stove God Cook$ & Roc Marciano - Reasonable Drought
41. CHIKA - Industry Games
40. Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
39. Young Nudy - Anyways
38. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - UNLOCKED
37. Aminé - Limbo
36. Ariana Grande - Positions
35. Sheff G - One and Only
34. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
33. The 1975 - Notes on a Conditional Form
32. Roc Marciano - Mt. Marci
31. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Top
30. Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
29. 42 Dugg - Young & Turnt 2
28. Drake - Dark Lane Demo Tapes
27. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
26. Brent Faiyaz - Fuck The World
25. Run the Jewels - RTJ4
24. Boldy James & The Alchemist - The Price of Tea in China
23. Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasn't
22. Kenny Mason - Angelic Hoodrat
21. 2 Chainz - So Help Me God!
20. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here ?
19. Pop Smoke - Meet The Woo 2
18. Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony
17. dvsn - A Muse In Her Feelings
16. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
15. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour
14. Gunna - WUNNA
13. Taylor Swift - folklore
12. Conway the Machine - From King To A GOD
11. Polo G - The GOAT
10. Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
9. Westside Gunn - Pray for Paris
8. Mac Miller - Circles
7. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
6. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II
5. Benny The Butcher - Burden of Proof
4. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo
3. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
2. Lil Baby - My Turn
1. The Weeknd - After Hours