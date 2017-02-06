composer/producer David Axelrod, RIP

Composer, arranger and producer David Axelrod has died at age 83, Billboard reports. While he may not be a household name, his jazzy, groovy, lounge-y records from the late '60s were a well that '90s-era hip hop would go to again and again, his music being sampled on records by Lauryn Hill, A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, DJ-Shadow, De La Soul, The Beatnuts, and Dr Dre. You can listen to some of his music below.

Questlove, Pete Rock, and DJ Shadow were among the artists who took to social media to pay tribute to Axelrod. You can read those below.

Rest in peace, David. Your music lives on.