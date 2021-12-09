Compton rapper Slim 400 shot and killed at 33: Report

Sad, shocking news: Compton rapper (and frequent YG collaborator) Slim 400 (real name Vincent Cohran) has been shot and killed on Wednesday (12/8), according to reports from The Los Angeles Times and TMZ. He was 33. The LA Times article reads in part:

An Inglewood police officer on the scene told press that officers located a shooting victim in the neighborhood after hearing gunshots around 7:50 p.m., according to video footage captured by OnScene TV. Paramedics treated the victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The shooting reportedly occurred at Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue, and the victim was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

In 2019, Slim was shot multiple times and survived.

Rest in peace, Slim.