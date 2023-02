UK doomers Conan will be touring the US with Phoenix sludgesters Thra on their way to Seattle's Northwest Terror Fest this May. The tour kicks off in Chicago and also hits Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, LA, and more. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

The Brooklyn stop is May 10 at Saint Vitus. All dates on the tour poster below.

Conan released their new album Evidence Of Immortality last year.