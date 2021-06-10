CONAN announces guests for his final 2 weeks

Conan O'Brien is bringing his TBS show CONAN to a close this month, and he's announced the guests the final two weeks:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: TBA

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black

Who do you think will fill the TBA slot? (Mac & Me fan Paul Rudd is suspiciously absent from this list.) While Conan has been filming in an empty studio, they've also announced that live audiences will be back for CONAN's final two weeks which will also feature “a look-back at memorable moments of this iteration of O’Brien’s historic late-night career.”

Conan won't be off the air for long, though. He'll be doing a weekly variety series for HBO Max airing sometime sooner than later. He'll also still be doing Conan Without Borders on TBS.