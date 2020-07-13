Concrete offer up intense metallic hardcore on new song “Executing Vengeance”

Albany metallic hardcore maniacs Concrete are set to follow 2017's Everything Ends Now their new album Free Us From Existence on August 7 via Black Voodoo Records and Blood Blast Distribution, "a new service powered by Nuclear Blast and Believe Music" (pre-order). The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Shane Frisby and Pete Rutcho of The Brick Hit House (Revocation, The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead), and following the recently released lead single "World Tomb," we're now premiering second single "Executing Vengeance." It's a total skull-crusher, using New York Hardcore as a launching point but also incorporating black metally blasts, machine gun chugs, groove metal rhythms and more into its brutal assault.

"'Executing Vengeance' is about people who prey on small or vulnerable groups to feed their own egos, getting what they deserve," the band says. "In a way, it is enjoying the age old adage, ‘what goes around, comes around.'" Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Executing Vengeance

2. Starving Serpent

3. Path of Fire

4. Psychological Crucifixion

5. World Tomb

6. Parasites

7. Aphotic Mirror