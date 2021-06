Coney Island fireworks 2021 schedule: every Friday and after some Cyclones games

Summer is here, and a sense of normalcy has been returning to NYC. With that, fireworks at Coney Island are back, too. They will once again happen every Friday from July 9 through September 3 at 9:45 PM, weather permitting. According to a press release, "for best Fireworks viewing, visitors can stand anywhere on the Boardwalk from West 10th Street to West 23rd Street."

Also returning is the "Steeplechase Spectacular Fourth of July Fireworks Show," at 10 PM on July 4 -- the same night Doja Cat is playing a release party at Coney Island Art Walls.

There will also be fireworks after some Brooklyn Cyclones games, including July 13, July 17, August 28, and September 4.

The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is back this year, too, in September.

CONEY ISLAND 2021 FIREWORKS SCHEDULE

~ every Friday night from July 9 until September 3 plus select non-Friday Cyclones games ~

Tuesday, July 13 - Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Friday, July 16 - Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Saturday, July 17 - Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Friday, July 23 - Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Friday, August 6 - Cyclones vs Hudson County Renegades

Friday, August 27 - Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds

Saturday, August 28 - Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds

Friday, September 3 - Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Saturday, September 4 - Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks