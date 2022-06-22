Coney Island fireworks 2022 schedule: every Friday and after some Cyclones games

Coney Island is a summer destination in NYC, and adding to the fun are the fireworks. This Friday, June 24 is the first fireworks of the 2022 season, and they happen every Friday through September 2 at 9:45, weather permitting.

Most of those Friday fireworks are in conjunction with Brooklyn Cyclones home games, and there are also fireworks on Saturday, August 20 after their game in celebration of Star Wars Night at Maimonides Park.

Check out Coney Island's 2022 fireworks schedule below.

Coney Island Fireworks loading...

CONEY ISLAND 2022 FIREWORKS SCHEDULE

Friday, June 24 Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Friday, July 8 Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds (FRIENDS Night w/ Turkey Head Bobblehead)

Friday, July 15 Cyclones vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Skyline Socks Giveaway)

Friday, July 22 (no Cyclones Game)

Friday, July 29 (no Cyclones Game)

Friday, August 5 Cyclones vs Winston-Salem Dash (Jerry Koosman Bobblehead night)

Friday, August 12 (no Cyclones Game)

Friday, August 19 Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades (Mystery Mets Bobblehead night)

Saturday, August 20 Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades (Star Wars night)

Friday, August 26 (No Cyclones Game)

Friday, September 2 Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks (Last fireworks of the season)