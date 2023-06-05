Coney Island fireworks 2023 schedule: every Friday and after some Cyclones games
Coney Island and fireworks go hand in hand, and are an NYC summer tradition. There will be firework displays every Friday night from June 23 - September 1 at approximately 9:45 PM, weather permitting.
Most of those Fridays are also after Brooklyn Cyclones games, and there are a few other non-Friday games that have fireworks as well, including the 4th of July.
Check out Coney Island's 2023 fireworks schedule below.
CONEY ISLAND 2022 FIREWORKS SCHEDULE
Friday, June 23: Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades ++ Jeff McNeil Batting King Bobblehead promotion
Friday, June 30: Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws
Monday, July 3: Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws ++ Hawaiian Shirt-Style Jersey
promotion
Friday, July 6 (NO CYCLONES GAME)
Friday, July 14: Cyclones vs Greensboro Grasshoppers
Friday, July 21 (NO CYCLONES GAME)
Friday, July 28: Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks
Friday, August 4 (NO CYCLONES GAME)
Friday, August 11: Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds
Saturday, August 12: Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds ++ Out of This World Jersey promotion
Friday, August 18: Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades
Friday, August 25 (NO CYCLONES GAME)
Friday, September 1 (NO CYCLONES GAME)