Coney Island fireworks 2023 schedule: every Friday and after some Cyclones games

Coney Island and fireworks go hand in hand, and are an NYC summer tradition. There will be firework displays every Friday night from June 23 - September 1 at approximately 9:45 PM, weather permitting.

Most of those Fridays are also after Brooklyn Cyclones games, and there are a few other non-Friday games that have fireworks as well, including the 4th of July.

Check out Coney Island's 2023 fireworks schedule below.

CONEY ISLAND 2023 FIREWORKS SCHEDULE

Friday, June 23: Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades ++ Jeff McNeil Batting King Bobblehead promotion

Friday, June 30: Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Monday, July 3: Cyclones vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws ++ Hawaiian Shirt-Style Jersey promotion

promotion

Friday, July 6 (NO CYCLONES GAME)

Friday, July 14: Cyclones vs Greensboro Grasshoppers

Friday, July 21 (NO CYCLONES GAME)

Friday, July 28: Cyclones vs Wilmington Blue Rocks

Friday, August 4 (NO CYCLONES GAME)

Friday, August 11: Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds

Saturday, August 12: Cyclones vs Aberdeen IronBirds ++ Out of This World Jersey promotion

Friday, August 18: Cyclones vs Hudson Valley Renegades

Friday, August 25 (NO CYCLONES GAME)

Friday, September 1 (NO CYCLONES GAME)