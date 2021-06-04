Coney Island Mermaid Parade returning in September

One of our favorite annual traditions to welcome summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, was, like all other large events, cancelled in 2021, although they did hold a de-centralized, virtual edition. Now comes the very welcome news that the Mermaid Parade is returning, in person, this year, but just a little later than usual -- Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1 PM ET.

As usual, the parade will start at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue, and continue east to West 10th Street. At that point, it will head south towards the boardwalk, with cars and motorized floats continuing down Surf Ave to exit the parade, and marchers and push-pull floats turning west and heading towards West 17th St, disbanding at Steeplechase Plaza.

You can register to be in the parade now, and they've posted a COVID policy, which reads, "Coney Island USA is committed to ensuring everyone’s safety. We will be following all New York State and Federal protocols in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic. By submitting this application you agree to follow the safety guidelines that will be in place come September. We will be following and sharing them as we get closer. We reserve the right to ask any parade participant who does not follow protocol to leave the premises."

Check out (NSFW) pictures from the 2019 edition of the parade below.

Meanwhile, anyone looking for vegan food to eat while they're in Coney Island will have one more option soon: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs is adding veggie dogs to 13 locations across the New York metro area starting on Monday (6/7), New York Post, Coney Island included.