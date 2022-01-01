Coney Island New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge 2022 in pics

After being cancelled in 2021 because of Covid, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Plunge returned for its 119th edition on Saturday morning (1/1/2022). With Covid cases surging once again, the event put a few changes into place to allow attendees to social distance, and opened a large stretch of beach from 11 AM-2 PM instead of having participants run down a single path to a smaller section of the water, as in years past. Saturday was mild, with temperatures in the 50's, but there was some light rain to contend with, and hundreds of people, in costumes, bathing suits, or their clothes, turned out to take a dip in the Atlantic, or cheer on the swimmers, with proceeds going to local non-profits. See pictures from the day below.

The plunge is always a celebratory event, but this year's festivities were interrupted when an unresponsive man was pulled out of the water. He was transported to Coney Island Hospital an in ambulance, and the FDNY told New York Post that a cardiac arrest was reported at 11:30 AM at Stillwell Ave and Surf Ave. More details are not currently available.