Coney Island New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge 2023 in pics

Thousands turned out on Sunday (1/1) to start 2023 with a dip in the Atlantic for the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Plunge. The event celebrated its 120th year with this year's edition, and while temperatures reached the 50s, it was still very chilly in the water. Participants wore bathing suits, costumes, or their clothes, and you can see pictures from the afternoon below.

Proceeds from the New Year's Day Plunge to go local non-profit organizations in Coney Island, including the New York Aquarium, Alliance for Coney Island, Coney Island USA, and Coney Island History Project, and they're accepting donations online.