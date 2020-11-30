Coney Island Polar Bear New Year’s Swim cancelled for 2020

Yet another beloved NYC tradition is cancelled for the year because of coronavirus. This time, the announcement comes from the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, who have cancelled their annual New Years Day Swim, on what would have been its 117th year.

"While we are deeply disappointed that our great New Year’s tradition will not be taking place in 2021, we know this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of our members, thousands of attendees, and tens of thousands of spectators who show up for this event every January 1st," Dennis Thomas, President of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, says. "We will be back bigger and stronger in 2022. Until then, we urge all our former and future participants to help us continue to support non-profits in the Coney Island community."

They are selling merch and taking donations to benefit Coney Island non-profits, including New York Aquarium, Coney Island USA, Coney Island History Project, Coney Island YMCA, and Alliance for Coney Island.

We'll miss the New Year's Day swim, which is always a fun, and invigorating, way to start off the new year. Check out pictures from previous years below.