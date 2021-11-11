Confidence Man prep new LP ‘Tilt,’ share “Holiday” video

Australian group Confidence Man are back and will release a new album, Tilt, on April 1, 2022 via Heavenly. It's their first since their unabashedly fun 2018 debut. The band's Reggie Goodchild produced the album ,and the first single is "Holiday," which still finds them in tongue-in-cheek, let-the-good-times-roll mode. Says singer Janet Planet: “No one tells Confidence Man what to do. Who said a Holiday can’t last forever? Spend big and live free, that’s our motto. And it can be yours too. A vacation is just sunburn at premium prices but a holiday is a state of mind.”

The video for "Holiday" is pretty fun, with hot air balloons and white sandy beaches at magic hour. Watch that below.

Confidence Man also have 2022 tour dates in Australia, the UK and Europe. Those are below.

Tracklist:

1. Woman

2. Feels Like A Different Thing

3. What I Like

4. Toy Boy

5. Luvin U Is Easy

6. Holiday 04:48

7. Trumpet Song

8. Angry Girl

9. Push It Up

10. Kiss N Tell

11. Break It Bought It

12. Relieve The Pressure

CONFIDENCE MAN - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jan 01 - Werribee Mansion - Werribee South, VIC

Jan 08 - Sandstone Point Hotel - Sandstone Point, QLD

Jan 14 - Sydney Park Amphitheatre - Sydney, NSW

Feb 12 - Forum Melbourne - Melbourne, VIC

Feb 26 - Wickham Park Hotel - Newcastle, NSW

May 03 - O2 Manchester Ritz - Manchester, UK

May 04 - Brighton Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

May 05 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

May 07 - The Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK

May 08 - G2 - Glasgow, UK

May 10 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

May 11 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

May 12 - Cambridge Junction - Cambridge, UK

May 13 - SWX - Bristol, UK

May 19 - IFEMA Feria de Madrid - Madrid, Spain

May 27 - TivoliVredenburg Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands

Jun 04 - Temple Newsam - Leeds, UK

Jun 16 - Roisin Dubh - Galway, Ireland

Jun 17 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland