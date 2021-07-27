Connan Mockasin announces 2021 tour
New Zealand artist Connan Mockasin will tour North America this fall, his first live shows in two years, which are scheduled around his appearance at Austin's Levitation fest. The tour starts October 22 in Seattle and wraps up in Washington, DC on November 5, with additional dates in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. After that, he'll head to the UK and Europe. All dates are listed below
The Los Angeles show happens October 26 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, there are two Brooklyn shows at Pioneer Works on November 2 & 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time.
Connan just released It's Just the Wind, a collaborative album with his father, Ade, and put out Jassbusters in 2018. Stream both of those below.
--
Connan Mockasin - 2021 Tour Dates
Fri. Oct. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall
Sat. Oct. 23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Mon. Oct. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Presidio Theater
Tue. Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theater
Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
Tue. Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
Wed. Nov. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
Tue. Nov. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Fri. Nov. 5 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater
Tue. Nov. 9 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Wed. Nov. 10 - Gent, BE @ NTGent
Fri. Nov. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
Sun. Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Babylon
Tue. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen
Thu. Nov. 18 - Gdansk, PL @ Shakespeare Theatre
Fri. Nov. 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Scena Relax
Sun. Nov. 21 - Pulley, SZ @ Theatre de l’Octogone
Mon. Nov. 22 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Wed. Nov. 24 - Bath, UK @ Komedia
Thu. Nov. 25 - Manchester, UK @ Stoller Hall
Fri. Nov. 26 - Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms
Sat. Nov. 27 - London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall