Connan Mockasin announces 2021 tour

New Zealand artist Connan Mockasin will tour North America this fall, his first live shows in two years, which are scheduled around his appearance at Austin's Levitation fest. The tour starts October 22 in Seattle and wraps up in Washington, DC on November 5, with additional dates in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. After that, he'll head to the UK and Europe. All dates are listed below

The Los Angeles show happens October 26 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, there are two Brooklyn shows at Pioneer Works on November 2 & 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time.

Connan just released It's Just the Wind, a collaborative album with his father, Ade, and put out Jassbusters in 2018. Stream both of those below.

<a href="https://mexicansummer.bandcamp.com/album/its-just-wind">It's Just Wind by Ade & Connan Mockasin</a>

--

<a href="https://connanmockasin.bandcamp.com/album/jassbusters">Jassbusters by Connan Mockasin</a>

Connan Mockasin - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 22 - Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall

Sat. Oct. 23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Mon. Oct. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Presidio Theater

Tue. Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theater

Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

Sat. Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Tue. Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Wed. Nov. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Tue. Nov. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. Nov. 5 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater

Tue. Nov. 9 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wed. Nov. 10 - Gent, BE @ NTGent

Fri. Nov. 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

Sun. Nov. 14 - Berlin, DE @ Babylon

Tue. Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen

Thu. Nov. 18 - Gdansk, PL @ Shakespeare Theatre

Fri. Nov. 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Scena Relax

Sun. Nov. 21 - Pulley, SZ @ Theatre de l’Octogone

Mon. Nov. 22 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Wed. Nov. 24 - Bath, UK @ Komedia

Thu. Nov. 25 - Manchester, UK @ Stoller Hall

Fri. Nov. 26 - Leeds, UK @ Howard Assembly Rooms

Sat. Nov. 27 - London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall