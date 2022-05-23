Conor Oberst walks off Bright Eyes show after 2 songs, fans did karaoke instead

UPDATE: Bright Eyes' New Orleans show, one night after Houston incident, "was AMAZING."

PREVIOUSLY:

Bright Eyes' tour landed in Houston for a show at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall last night (5/22), which was cut short after Conor Oberst reportedly left the stage after performing just two songs. Jezebel Senior Reporter Caitlin Cruz tweeted, "Bright Eyes played two songs. Conor Oberst walked off. And now the band is suggesting Bright Eyes karaoke with Bright Eyes for the crowd." In followup tweets, Caitlin said that the karaoke did go on for a few songs before White Oak Music Hall officially cancelled the show and refunded tickets. See her thread for more:

And another attendee posted video of the fan karaoke:

Reports about Conor's behavior at previous stops of the tour had surfaced too:

Bright Eyes' tour is expected to hit New Orleans' Orpheum Theater tonight (5/23). A NYC-area show is scheduled for June 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Full tour schedule here.

Bright Eyes have not yet said anything publicly about the Houston show. Stay tuned for further updates.