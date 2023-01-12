Constant Smiles announce new album and tour, share “In My Heart”

Constant Smiles are back with a new album, Kenneth Anger, due out on March 3 via Sacred Bones. Bandleader Ben Jones says this is the third album in his "Divine Cycle" trilogy that began with 2017’s Divine and 2019’s John Waters. The album features contributions from Cassandra Jenkins, Bambara's Blaze Bateh, and Lena Fjortoft, who provides backing vocals on much of the record, including first single "In My Heart."

Where 2021's Paragons trafficked in strummy folk rock, synthesizers are a key element on Kenneth Anger (named after the cult American filmmaker) as you can hear on the driving, swirling "In My Heart." The song comes with a video by Samuel Jerome Mason who has recorded with Constant Smiles and made videos for Future Islands, Mac Miller and more. “Sam and I have been friends since we were kids, and Sam has been a long time member of Constant Smiles," says Jones. "He is so immensely talented and his videos are so beautiful so I am always trying to think of excuses to work with him. He was also the first person I ever recorded with so I am so grateful that we are still friends and can keep making things together and growing as artists and collaborators together.”

Watch the "In My Heart" video below.

Constant Smiles have also announced a tour that leads to Austin for SXSW. It includes a Brooklyn record release show at Union Pool on 3/3 with June McDoom and Katie Von Schleicher. All dates are listed below.

CONSTANT SMILES - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed, March 01 Washington, DC The Runaway

Thu, March 02 Philadelphia, PA Philamoca

Fri, March 03 Brooklyn, NY Union Pool

Sat, March 04 Boston, MA Lilypad

Sun, March 05 North Adams, MA Belltower Records

Mon, March 06 Wallingford, CT Red Scroll Records

Tue, March 07 Catskill, NY The Avalon Lounge

Wed, March 08 Cleveland, OH Happy Dog

Thu, March 09 Indianapolis, INSquare Cat Records

Fri, March 10 Detroit, MI Outer Limits Lounge

Sat, March 11 Chicago, ILT one Deaf Records

Sun, March 12 Bloomington, IN The Blockhouse

Mon, March 13 Nashville, TN drkmattr

Wed, March 16 Austin, TX SXSW