Converge announce tour with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou

Converge have announced a headlining March tour with truly amazing support coming from Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou. The band says "the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night— attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band."

The tour kicks off in Philly at Underground Arts on 3/10 and also hits Baltimore, Richmond, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Detroit at El Club on 3/20 (no NYC). Tickets for the full tour here. All dates are listed below.

Converge, who released their excellent album Bloodmoon I with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky last fall, recently had to drop off their tour with Meshuggah, which was rescheduled for the fall. Full of Hell, who also recently put out a great new album (Garden of Burning Apparitions), were supposed to tour this year with Wolves in the Throne Room but that tour was cancelled.

Converge also have a repress of You Fail Me (Redux) coming in February - get it on cloudy clear vinyl. You can also pick up Full of Hell's new album on silver vinyl (or as part of a limited vinyl bundle with Power Trip, Gulch, Gatecreeper, and more), and Thou's great 2018 LP Magus is available now on double black vinyl.

Converge / Full of Hell / Uniform / Thou -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club