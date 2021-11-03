Converge, Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodksy share “Coil” from ‘Bloodmoon I’ (listen)

Pre-order 'Bloodmoon I' on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl.

Converge have shared the second single from their Bloodmoon I album, which was made in collaboration with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and frequent Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. It's called "Coil," and this one's even more of a departure for Converge and their collaborators than the last one was. Still, it's the kind of towering post-metal that could only come from established greats like these.

"'Coil' turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of," Jacob Bannon told Decibel. "There is an infectious, slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically, it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve’s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively." Listen below.

Bloodmoon I comes out November 19 via Epitaph, and you can pre-order it on black/navy/neon/purple mix vinyl in our store. Here's a peek at the very cool-looking variant: