Converge, Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky’s ‘Bloodmoon’ album announced (stream a track)

Back in 2016, Converge debuted a new project at Roadburn Festival called Blood Moon, which found them taking their sound in new directions with help from Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In), and Chelsea's frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm, and last year they revealed that a full Blood Moon album was on the way. Now it's been revealed that the album is called Bloodmoon: I and due November 19 via Epitaph, and first single "Blood Moon" is here. It's an eight-minute post-metal epic that sounds like the exact middle ground between Converge and Chelsea Wolfe, but also sounds like nothing that either artist has really ever done before. It's great, and you can hear it and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

"We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music," Converge frontman J. Bannon said. "I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song," Brodksy added. And Chelsea Wolfe said, "The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals."

Tracklist

01. Blood Moon

02. Viscera of Men

03. Coil

04. Flower Moon

05. Tongues Playing Dead

06. Lord of Liars

07. Failure Forever

08. Scorpion’s Sting

09. Daimon

10. Crimson Stone

11. Blood Dawn