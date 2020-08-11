Converge donating 100% of profits from Entombed covers EP to LG Petrov’s GoFundMe

Following the very sad news that classic-era Entombed (and current Entombed AD) vocalist LG Petrov was diagnosed with incurable cancer, Converge revealed that they would be donating 100% of the earnings from their 2013 guest-filled Entombed covers EP to Petrov's GoFundMe.

If you're unfamiliar with the EP, it includes five covers of Entombed's "Wolverine Blues" with a different vocalist on each one. The covers were originally recorded to be spliced together as one track on Converge's 2012 split with Napalm Death, but the following year, Converge released each vocalist's take as its own track on this EP. In addition to Converge's own Jacob Bannon, Nate Newton, and Kurt Ballou, the vocalists include Aaron Turner (Isis, Sumac, Old Man Gloom), Kevin Baker (All Pigs Must Die, The Hope Conspiracy), and Tomas "Tompa" Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear).

Converge write:

Converge are donating 100% of the earnings from this release to LG Petrov's GoFundMe campaign. LG is currently battling cancer and needs all the support we can give him. "Pound For Pound: The Wolverine Blues Sessions" Digital EP from Converge features our rendition of "Wolverine Blues" originally written and performed by Entombed, presented as five different tracks. Each vocalist recorded a full version of the song which we used to compile into the final version included on the Converge and Napalm Death Split 7"EP. This Digital EP is the complete mixes of each guest vocalist who contributed to the final track, presented as five unique versions of the song. If you like what you hear, please support all of the artists by purchasing our music and apparel.

You can purchase the EP at Bandcamp and read more here.