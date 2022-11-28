Converge list their favorite albums of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we've been asking artists what their favorite albums of the year are, and today we're sharing lists from all four members of Converge: Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, and Ben Koller. Nate's also currently in Cave In and contributed to their list (and picked the new Cave In album for his personal list too), and J's list has the Cave In album too. J's list also has a couple things released on his own Deathwish Inc label, the Come to Grief album that he sings on, and two members picked the new album by Converge's recent tourmates Meshuggah. Two different members picked two different Justin Pearson projects, and Justin's favorite music of 2022 also included Converge's set at Oblivion Access. There's a little bit of crossover between all four members' lists, but for the most part, they're all very different. Check out everyone's lists below.
Jacob Bannon's Favorite Albums & Songs of 2022
The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun
Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve
Desire - “Black Latex”
Kavinsky - Reborn
Cave In - Heavy Pendulum
Long Knife - Curb Stomp Earth
Dream Unending - Song Of Salvation
Innumerable Forms - Philosophical Collapse
Mizmor - Wits End
Chelsea Wolfe - X (OST)
Vio-Lence - Let The World Burn
Meshuggah - Immutable
-(16)- - Into Dust
Cult Leader/END - Gather & Mourn
Greet Death - New Low
Dead Cross - II
HEALTH - DISCO4 :: PART II
Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed
Brutus - Unison Life
Petbrick - Liminal
Human Impact “Imperative”
Ripped To Shreds - Jubian
Come To Grief - When The World Dies
Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor
Sumerlands - Dreamkiller
Undeath - It's Time...To Rise from the Grave
KEN mode - NULL
Darkthrone - Astral Fortress
Sun Kil Moon - "The Doorbells Are Ringing"
The LORD & Petra Haden - Devotional
Kurt Ballou's Favorite Albums of 2022
Otoboke Beaver - Super Champion
Palm - Nicks and Grazes
Show Me The Body - Trouble the Water
Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence
Tropical Fuck Storm - Deep States
Black Midi - Hellfire
Guerilla Toss - Famously Alive
Kal Marks - My Name Is Hell
Strigoi - Viscera
Nate Newton's Favorite Albums of 2022
Cave In - Heavy Pendulum (shameless self promotion)
The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun
Viagra Boys - Cave World
Upchuck - Sense Yourself
Crows - Beware Believers
Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes
Gott - To Hell To Zion
Moor Mother - Jazz Codes
Sasami - Squeeze
Warthog - Warthog EP
Ben Koller's Favorite Albums of 2022
Wet Leg - Wet Leg (Fun stuff. I can pretend it’s 1997)
Brutus - Unison Life (Super emotional, heavy and catchy. The already impressive guitar playing and vocal hooks have progressed even more since the last album)
Carpenter Brut - Leather Terror (Maybe my #1 for the year. Perfect progression from Leather Teeth, especially the title track)
Greg Puciato - Mirrorcell (Favorite track - "Lowered" w/ Reba Meyers. Sounds like a classic that could have been recorded 40 years ago)
Dance With the Dead - Driven to Madness (Playing Double Dragon at that club they go to in the Matrix)
Harry Styles - As it Was (So catchy. Can’t deny it)
Bossk - "Kobe x Pijn" (Reminds me of Godspeed you Black Emperor, nice strings)
Meshuggah - Immutable (insanely technical but still grooves thanks to the masterful drumming of Thomas Haake)
Billy Howerdel - What Normal Was ('80s synth vibes with some very cool production, cohesive and interesting songwriting)
Deaf Club - Productive Disruption (Justin Pearson bringing that early Locust vibe)