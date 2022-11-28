Converge list their favorite albums of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we've been asking artists what their favorite albums of the year are, and today we're sharing lists from all four members of Converge: Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, and Ben Koller. Nate's also currently in Cave In and contributed to their list (and picked the new Cave In album for his personal list too), and J's list has the Cave In album too. J's list also has a couple things released on his own Deathwish Inc label, the Come to Grief album that he sings on, and two members picked the new album by Converge's recent tourmates Meshuggah. Two different members picked two different Justin Pearson projects, and Justin's favorite music of 2022 also included Converge's set at Oblivion Access. There's a little bit of crossover between all four members' lists, but for the most part, they're all very different. Check out everyone's lists below.

Jacob Bannon's Favorite Albums & Songs of 2022

The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun

Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve

Desire - “Black Latex”

Kavinsky - Reborn

Cave In - Heavy Pendulum

Long Knife - Curb Stomp Earth

Dream Unending - Song Of Salvation

Innumerable Forms - Philosophical Collapse

Mizmor - Wits End

Chelsea Wolfe - X (OST)

Vio-Lence - Let The World Burn

Meshuggah - Immutable

-(16)- - Into Dust

Cult Leader/END - Gather & Mourn

Greet Death - New Low

Dead Cross - II

HEALTH - DISCO4 :: PART II

Holy Fawn - Dimensional Bleed

Brutus - Unison Life

Petbrick - Liminal

Human Impact “Imperative”

Ripped To Shreds - Jubian

Come To Grief - When The World Dies

Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor

Sumerlands - Dreamkiller

Undeath - It's Time...To Rise from the Grave

KEN mode - NULL

Darkthrone - Astral Fortress

Sun Kil Moon - "The Doorbells Are Ringing"

The LORD & Petra Haden - Devotional

Kurt Ballou's Favorite Albums of 2022

Otoboke Beaver - Super Champion

Palm - Nicks and Grazes

Show Me The Body - Trouble the Water

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Armed For Apocalypse - Ritual Violence

Tropical Fuck Storm - Deep States

Black Midi - Hellfire

Guerilla Toss - Famously Alive

Kal Marks - My Name Is Hell

Strigoi - Viscera

Nate Newton's Favorite Albums of 2022

Cave In - Heavy Pendulum (shameless self promotion)

The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun

Viagra Boys - Cave World

Upchuck - Sense Yourself

Crows - Beware Believers

Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes

Gott - To Hell To Zion

Moor Mother - Jazz Codes

Sasami - Squeeze

Warthog - Warthog EP

Ben Koller's Favorite Albums of 2022

Wet Leg - Wet Leg (Fun stuff. I can pretend it’s 1997)

Brutus - Unison Life (Super emotional, heavy and catchy. The already impressive guitar playing and vocal hooks have progressed even more since the last album)

Carpenter Brut - Leather Terror (Maybe my #1 for the year. Perfect progression from Leather Teeth, especially the title track)

Greg Puciato - Mirrorcell (Favorite track - "Lowered" w/ Reba Meyers. Sounds like a classic that could have been recorded 40 years ago)

Dance With the Dead - Driven to Madness (Playing Double Dragon at that club they go to in the Matrix)

Harry Styles - As it Was (So catchy. Can’t deny it)

Bossk - "Kobe x Pijn" (Reminds me of Godspeed you Black Emperor, nice strings)

Meshuggah - Immutable (insanely technical but still grooves thanks to the masterful drumming of Thomas Haake)

Billy Howerdel - What Normal Was ('80s synth vibes with some very cool production, cohesive and interesting songwriting)

Deaf Club - Productive Disruption (Justin Pearson bringing that early Locust vibe)