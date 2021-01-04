Converge members list their favorite music of 2020

Converge members J. Bannon (vocals) and Nate Newton (bass) have both posted year-end lists to the band's Facebook.

Hello world, it’s Nate again. Been a little bit since we've talked! So uh, 2020….. that was some shit. I don’t know what to say about it. I can only imagine everyone else has felt as beaten down as I have. The hits just kept coming. And coming. And coming. We lost a lot of good people this year who I’ll miss dearly (some in my own family, some good friends) and I know I’m not alone in that. My heart aches for each and everyone one of you dealing with the same right now.

On a lighter note, there wasn’t much else I could do this year but search out and listen to music (and ride my skateboard)… and there was whole a lot of good music. It’s hard to wrap my mind around it because 2020 was the most distance I’ve ever had from music since I started making noise with my friends in my parents’ garage in high school while at the same time there was so much new music that I absolutely fell in love with. Music that I immersed myself in. Music that lifted me up when I was down. I’m grateful for that. Just like every year, this list isn’t a “best of 2020”, these are just records that I enjoyed and found myself revisiting. Some of them more than others. It’s a long list and I know I missed some. I put my own band Old Man Gloom at the top this year because those two records represent healing with my friends after great loss while remembering why we love the ones who are gone. Both records were cathartic for me. I’m thankful that I’m able to make music with people who I love so much. In Converge, Old Man Gloom, Doomriders, and now Cave In. I am truly lucky. I wrote the lyrics to Love Is Bravery in 2019 about finding a way through grief, pain, loss, and depression with my friends. In 2020 it took on a whole new meaning and became sort of a mantra for me. Maybe it can do the same for you.

I wish nothing but joy for us all in 2021. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Don’t be a dick. Find some joy where you can and please… let’s all get through this madness together safely so we can come together and scream our heads off and jump around like idiots again. I don’t think I’ve ever needed that more than I do now. I hope you find some music you dig on this list. As always I want to know what you’re digging on, every year you end up turning me on to stuff I didn’t even know about. Thanks and enjoy!! Happy new year to all of you!

Old Man Gloom - Light Of Meaning

Old Man Gloom - Darkness Of Being

ACDC - Power Up

Dropdead - 2020

Henrik Palm - Poverty Metal

Sumac - May You Be Held and Two Beasts

C.H.E.W. - In Due Time

Angel Bat Dawid and The Brotherhood - Live

Blues Pills - Holy Moly

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Carcass - Despicable

Metz - Atlas Vending

Jaime Wyatt - Neon Cross

Run The Jewels - RTJ4

Dool - Summerlands

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Hedvig Mollestad - Ekhidna

African Head Charge - Churchical Chant of the Iyabinghi

Moor Mother & Billy Woods - Brass

Moor Jewelry - True Opera

Moor Mother & Nicole Mitchel - Offering:Live At Le Guess Who

Deafkids and Petbrick - Deafbrick

All Them Witches - Nothing As The Ideal

Necrot - Mortal

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou - May Our Chambers Be Full

Chubby And The Gang - Speed Kills

Shiner - Schadenfreude

Masayuki Takayanagi New Direction Unit - Axis/Another Revolvable Thing

Nothing - The Great Dismal

Steve Von Till - No Wilderness Deep Enough

Mrs Piss - Mrs Piss

X - Alphabetland

Amirtha Kidambi & Lea Bertucci - End Of Softness

Goatsnake - Breakfast With The King

Oranssi Pazuzu - Mestarin Kynsi

Couch Slut - Take A Chance On Rock And Roll

Doug Carn, Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge- Jazz Is Dead 005

Ichiko Aoba - Windswept Adan

House Of Harm - Vicious Pastimes

Gag - Still Laughing

Magic Markers - 2020

Okkultokrati - La Ilden Lyse

Twisted Thing - Sacred Cement

Fu Manchu - FU30

Elder - Omens

Raspberry Bulbs - Before The Age Of Mirros

Six Organs Of Admittance - Companion Rises

Beach Bunny - Honeymoon

Danzig - Sings Elvis

Blind To Faith - Unstoppable War

Nekra - Royal Disruptor

Boris & Merzbow - 2ROI2PO

Rat Cage - Screams From The Cage

Gil Scott Heron & Makaya McCraven - We're New Again

ETID - A Colossal Wreck ep

Idles - Ultra Mono

Kvelertak - Splid

Oh Sees - Panther Rotate and Protean Threat

Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin Grass vol 1 and 2

Jahari Massamba Unit, Madlib & Karriem Riggins - Pardon My French

LUT - Bangkok Nonstop

Pharaoh Overlord - 6

Touche Amore - Lament

Godthrymm - Reflections

Blunt Razors - Early Aughts

Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney - Make Worry For Me

Gillian Welch - Boots No 2 The Lost Songs Vol 1-3

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - All The Good TImes

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard - KG

Mr Lif & Stu Bangas - Vangarde

Mustard Gas & Roses - We Are One

Busta Rhymes - ELE 2

Blood From The Soul - DSM 5

Budos Band - Long In The Tooth

Common - A Beautiful Revolution

Pretty Sick - Deep Divine

Dope Body - Crack A Light

Descendents - Suffrage

Keith Jarrett - Budapest Concert

Einstürzende Neubauten - Ten Grand Goldie

Mourn - Self Worth

Soft Kill - Premium Drifter (demo)

Pallbearer - Forgotten Days

Holy Motors - Horse

Annie - Dark Harts

The Damned - The Rockfield Files

Molasses - Through The Hollow

Lana Del Rey - Let Me Love You Like A Woman

Black Thought - Streams Of Thought Vol 3

Seized Up - Brace Yourself

Ashley Campbell - Something Lovely

Public Enemy - What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Crippled Black Phoenix - Ellengaest

SG Goodman - Old Time Feeling

Svalbard - When I Die Will I Get Better?

Butcher Brown - #KingButch

Anna Von Hauswolf - All Thoughts Fly

Bob Mould - Blue Hearts

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

Napalm Death - Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeat

Napalm Death - Logic Ravaged By Brute Force

Soulside - This Ship

PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love Demos

Uniform - Shame

Die Kreuzen - Demos

Katy Perry - Smile

Throwing Muses - Sun Racket

Bill Fisher - Mass Hypnosis And The Dark Triad

Faim - Hollow Hope

Spy - Service Weapon

Bully - Square Egg

Char-Man - Power Of The Night

Guerilla Toss - Human Girl

Duma - Duma

Orville Peck - Show Pony

Primitive Man - Immersion

Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom

Jaye Jale - Prisyn

Vein - Old Data In a New machine

Makaya McCraven - Universal Beings E&F Sides

Land Of Talk - Indistinct Conversations

Illuinati Hotties - FREE IH

Black Bra - Black Bra

Zombi - 2020

Gosta Berlings Saga - Konkret Music

Gulch - Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress

Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers

Bufo Borealis - Pupilas Horizontals

Worship - Tunnels

Aleah - Aleah

Ambrose Akinmusure - on the tender spot of every calloused moment

Hum - Inlet

Kool Keith & Thetan - Space Goretex

Vampire - Rex

Kirby - Sis

Coriky - Coriky

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Lesser Glow - Nullity

Killer Be Killed - Reluctant Hero

Katie Pruitt - Expectations

Umbra Vitae - Shadow Of Life

Hexvessel - Kindred

Bitter Branches - This May Hurt A Bit

Eye Flys - Tub Of Lard

Escuela Grind - Indoctrination

Lucifer - Lucifer 3

Myrkur - Folksange

Come To Grief - Pray For The End

Shabaka And The Ancestors - We Are Here By History

Wire - Mind Hive

Viagra Boys - Common Sense

Internal Rot - Grieving Birth

Dystopian Future Movies - Invoilate

Sightless Pit - Grave Of A Dog

Bib - Deluxe

Bohren & Der Club Of Gore - Patchouli Blue

Jehnny Beth - To Love Is To Live

Konvent - Puritan Masochism

Caspian - On Circles

Midnight - Rebirth By Blasphemy

GREENMACHiNE - Howl From The Ocean & We Must Die

Gordon Koang - Unity

Taylor Swift - Folklore & Evermore

also

THE FUCKING MANDALORIAN

Edit: someone made a playlist of this.