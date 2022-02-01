Converge & Chelsea Wolfe announce ‘Bloodmoon’ shows; new limited vinyl variant available now

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE PASSWORD FOR 'BLOODDMOON' SHOWS HERE.

Converge's expanded 'Bloodmoon' lineup with Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky have announced live shows, and we've also partnered with the band on a new, limited-to-500 "clear/neon violet cloud" vinyl variant of the LP.

Converge recently announced a tour with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou, which sadly did not include a NYC show, but then Full of Hell announced two shows happening here, and Thou and Uniform announced they'd do one together, and now Converge have revealed that they'll bring their expanded Bloodmoon lineup with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky, and Ben Chisholm to NYC and Boston after their other tour ends. Both are with Massachusetts post-rock greats Caspian and the NYC date also has local black metal trailblazer Liturgy and there's one more band TBA for Boston. These will be the first-ever Bloodmoon shows in the US.

The Bloodmoon shows happen on April 9 at Roadrunner in Boston and April 10 at Brooklyn Steel in NYC. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/4) at 10 AM, with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (2/2) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password.

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE PASSWORD FOR 'BLOODDMOON' SHOWS HERE.

Alongside the show announcement, we're launching a new vinyl pressing of Bloodmoon I on "clear/neon violet cloud" wax, limited to 500 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. They look like this:

Converge first debuted Bloodmoon live at Roadburn 2016 with a set featuring reworked versions of older Converge songs, and then they released their entirely new album Bloodmoon I on Deathwish Inc/Epitaph in November. Here's what we said about it:

Throughout the album, you can hear similarities to various other Converge, Chelsea Wolfe, and Cave In releases, but Bloodmoon I is overall a much different beast than anything any of these artists have released previously. It's almost entirely void of Converge's usual hardcore roots, instead offering up a highly inventive interpretation of post-metal. "Post-metal" is so often synonymous with "sounds like Neurosis and Isis," but Bloodmoon I is not that. It uses similar ingredients (post-rock, sludge, folk, etc) and similar contrasting ideas (heavy yet beautiful, dark yet uplifting), but it fuses these things in ways that feels genuinely innovative. It's the start of yet another new chapter from a band who never stop reinventing themselves at every turn.

Stream the album below and pick up our new limited vinyl variant.

Converge are also putting out their You Fail Me (Redux) repress this Friday (2/4) and you can pick that up on cloudy clear vinyl.

Converge -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou:

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club

Bloodmoon shows:

April 9 Boston, MA at Roadrunner

April 10 Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel