Converge playing ‘Jane Doe,’ Cave In playing ‘Until Your Heart Stops’ & more at Decibel Fest LA

Decibel announced the lineup for this year's Los Angeles edition of their Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. It happens at The Belasco on December 10 and 11, and like the Philadelphia edition of the festival in September, Converge will headline on Friday, playing Jane Doe in full. Cave In headline on Saturday, and they're playing their 1998 debut, Until Your Heart Stops, live in full for the first time.

The lineup also features Sacred Reich, Deadguy (who are playing their first California show, after they reunite their Fixation on a Co-Worker lineup for the first time in nearly 25 years for the Philly edition), Hate Eternal, Repulsion, Ghoul, Night Demon, Early Graves (billed as their final show), Crypt Sermon, Ripped to Shreds, ACxDC, Spirit World, and Saber.

The beer lineup includes Adroit Theory (VA), Breweries Wake (IL), Widowmaker (MA), Burial (NC), Soundgrowler (IL), Three Weavers (CA) and Mikkeller (CA)

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM PT.