Converge’s ‘Bloodmoon’ shows w/ Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the first-ever US shows by Converge's Bloodmoon lineup with Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky go on BrooklynVegan presale today (2/2) at 10 AM, using the password BVBOWERY.

The shows happen on April 9 at Roadrunner in Boston and April 10 at Brooklyn Steel in NYC, with Caspian opening both and Liturgy also opening the NYC show (one more opener TBA for Boston). If you miss out on our presale, you can try again for tickets when the general on-sale begins Friday (2/4) at 10 AM. More info here.

We also teamed with Converge to launch a new, limited-to-500 "clear/neon violet cloud" vinyl variant of the Bloodmoon I album, which came out last fall on Deathwish Inc and Epitaph. Order yours while they last.

Read our review of Bloodmoon I for more.