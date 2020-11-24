Conway pays tribute to DJ Shay with “Forever Droppin Tears” video; FTKG deluxe out in December

Conway The Machine has released a new video for "Forever Droppin Tears" (ft. Elcamino) off his great new album From King To A GOD, the emotional eight-minute song that pays tribute to two of Conway's friends who passed away, Damani and DJ Shay, the Griselda producer who died at 48 just one month before Conway's album came out. The video also pays tribute to Shay, featuring a montage of photos of Shay along with an accompanying storyline of Conway mourning his death. Watch below.

Conway also revealed that the deluxe edition of From King To A GOD -- featuring six new tracks -- will be out December 11 via Griselda. His Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, is confirmed for the first quarter of 2021.