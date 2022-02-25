Conway The Machine: 2 new projects out now + pics from guest-filled NYC show

It's been a busy week for the always-prolific Buffalo rapper (and Griselda member) Conway the Machine, who surprise-released his new mixtape Greetings Earthlings this past Saturday and then put out his long-awaited Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes today (read our review of the latter). You can stream both in this post, and in celebration of Conway Week, we've also got a belated set of pictures from the guest-filled NYC show he played at Webster Hall back in September (9/22).

The Webster Hall show had multiple opening sets (including Dubbo and a few other rappers whose names we didn't catch), before direct support from Stove God Cooks. Having released one of our favorite rap albums of 2020 with his Roc Marciano-produced debut LP Reasonable Drought, we were very much looking forward to Stove God's set, and he did not disappoint. He had the crowd rapping along all night, and he brought out Sauce Walka to do their collab from Westside Gunn's new album Hitler Wears Hermes 8, "Westheimer," which was one of many highlights of his set.

Finally Conway took the stage, and he brought out several Drumwork-signed rappers one by one (including 7xvethegenius), and the guests just got bigger and bigger from there. First Freeway and Beanie Sigel (who's on God Don't Make Mistakes), then Papoose, Method Man, Redman, Flee Lord, Lloyd Banks, and finally Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, who came out separately at first, and then both joined Conway on stage for a full Griselda performance. After that, Benny brought out two rappers from his Black Soprano Family label/crew, and then Conway closed out the set by himself. Some of Conway's frequent producers were in the house too, like Daringer and The Alchemist.

Stream Conway's two new projects and check out more pictures of the Webster Hall show (by P Squared) below...

