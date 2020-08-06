Conway the Machine announces new album, shares song ft. Method Man; Boldy James preps LP too

Griselda continues to be on a roll. Westside Gunn recently announced his third album of 2020, Benny the Butcher's Black Soprano Family released an album last week, new signing Armani Caesar made her label debut with "Simply Done" (ft. Benny the Butcher) yesterday, and now Conway the Machine has officially announced his new album From King to a GOD. It comes out September 11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE and it features Gunn, Benny, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Flee Lord, and DeJ Loaf, plus production from Havoc, The Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and Erick Sermon.

Along with the announcement comes new single "Lemon" ft. Method Man, which finds Conway's gritty sound in fine form. Listen and check out the tracklist below.

UPDATE: In related news, Boldy James -- who recently signed to Griselda -- will release his third full-length of 2020, The Versace Tape, on August 14 via Griselda. It was executive produced by Westside Gunn, produced by Jay Versace, and features Gunn, El Camino, and Keisha Plum. Artwork and tracklist below.

Conway Tracklist

01 From King… (prod. Daringer)

02 Fear of GOD [ft. DeJ Loaf] | (prod. Hit-Boy)

03 Lemon [ft. Method Man] | (prod. Daringer and Beat Butcha)

04 Dough & Damani (prod. The Alchemist and Daringer)

05 Juvenile Hell [ft. Havoc, Lloyd Banks and Flee Lord] | (prod. Havoc)

06 Death Is Sweeter…

07 Front Lines (prod. Beat Butcha)

08 To a GOD

09 Seen Everything But Jesus [ft. Freddie Gibbs] | (prod. Beat Butcha)

10 Spurs 3 [ft. Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher] | (prod. Beat Butcha)

11 Forever Droppin’ Tears [ft. El Camino] | (prod. Erick Sermon)

Boldy James Tracklist

Pony Down (Intro)

Maria

Nu Wave

Cartier (Feat. El Camino)

Brick Van Exel

Long Live Julio

Monte Cristo

Cardinal Sin

Bentayga

Roxycontin (Feat. Westside Gunn, Keisha Plum, & Tiona Deniece)