Conway the Machine announces new album ‘Won’t He Do It,’ shares song ft. Juicy J & Sauce Walka

The very prolific Griselda rapper Conway the Machine has announced a new album, Won’t He Do It, due March 31 via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE. The first single is "Super Bowl," which was produced by Juicy J, who also features on the track alongside the charismatic Houston rapper Sauce Walka. Juicy gives Conway a beat that's a little more Southern and trunk-rattling than Conway's usual New York-centric sound, and Conway handles it like the pro that he is. He says:

“Super Bowl” is just one of them ONES! Big rings, big ice on, big money, celebrating BIG WINS. In life, you gotta be proud of yourself for all of your hard work paying off. A win is a blessing, and you always gotta count your blessings. Shout out to my brother Juicy J, he sent me this hard ass beat, and I did a verse to it immediately. Then I’m like nah, what would REALLY be crazy is my bro Sauce Walka on it too! Sent it to bro, he smoked it, then I sent it to Juice Mane and he smoked it, and here you have it!

Conway's also got a collaborative album with his Drumwork signee Jae Skeese called Pain Provided Profit due March 10 via Drumwork. Check out the album artwork for that and a stream of "Super Bowl" below.