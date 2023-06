Back in May, Conway The Machine had to postpone his tour due to a severe leg injury. He's now rescheduled the shows for the fall, in September and October. The support lineup is the same: Sauce Walka and Jae Skeese join Conway on all dates, which you can see below.

The new NYC show is on September 30 at Webster Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Conway's most recent release was the fantastic Won't He Do It last month.