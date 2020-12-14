Conway the Machine & Benny the Butcher playing virtual concert

Griselda rappers Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher are teaming up for a joint livestream performance this week. It streams on TIDAL, and below, on December 18 at 8 PM ET, and non-subscribers will be able to watch too.

Along with Grisleda boss Westside Gunn, the crew released countless great tracks in 2020 on their own Griselda Records, via Shady (which was also home to their first crew album, WWCD, last year) and via features on so many recent albums (some by the Griselda-signed Boldy James included). Not getting to see the Buffalo kids live for the past nine months has been hard, so this should be a treat.

Meanwhile, Benny recently gave an update on his foot and leg after being the victim of a shooting in Houston. "My foot don’t work," he said, continuing, "My leg is healed."

"3:30 in Houston," the new song where he addresses the shooting, is also the first single from the upcoming soundtrack to Griselda's first feature film, CONFLICTED, which is due out on January 15 via pay per view. Benny stars as "a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison," and the soundtrack is due out on January 8.

Conway, meanwhile, releases the deluxe edition of From King to a GOD on the same day as the livestream (Friday, December 18). His Shady records debut is rumored for early 2021.