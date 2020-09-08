Conway the Machine names his favorite rappers

Conway the Machine follows his Alchemist-produced March EP LULU and his Big Ghost Ltd-produced May EP No One Mourns The Wicked with his highly anticipated full-length album From King to a GOD this Friday (9/11) via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE, and in the leadup to the album's release, he appeared on Let's Get Technical -- the podcast run by NBA players Bonzi Wells and Rasheed Wallace with SiriusXM's Gerald Brown -- and among other things (including a walk-through of the night he got shot which led to the paralysis in his face), he discussed his favorite rappers, based on lyricism.

"Jay-Z number one, Andre 3000 number two, and then you can put this in any order - the next three," Conway said. "I gotta throw Eminem in there somewhere, honestly I gotta throw Scarface in there somewhere... I might gotta throw Black Thought in that fifth slot. But I hate to leave DMX out, I hate to leave Nas out, Nas is in there... it's tricky, you know what I'm saying? Kool G Rap, Prodigy (rest in peace), Busta."

And then one of the hosts says his list is very East Coast and Conway adds, "Nah you gotta throw Ice Cube in there too though... Cube is definitely in my top five favorite MCs of all time." When one of the hosts asks "no Pac or Biggie?" Conway replies, "I'm not gonna lie, I just feel like lyrically -- and I know I'm gonna blow the internet up with this [everyone laughs] -- Three Stacks is a little bit iller than them, lyrically. They're in my top five all time. I got three top fives! I got my top five all time dead or alive, I got my top five lyricists, I got my top five favorites, you know what I mean?" You can watch video of the full interview below; the top rappers convo starts around the 9:10 mark.

After the interview, Conway's Griselda partner (and half-brother) Westside Gunn revealed his own top 5... sort of:

Boldy James, who released his Griselda debut (and third album of 2020) The Versace Tape in August, agrees:

Meanwhile, Westside Gunn's upcoming Shady Records debut (and third album of 2020) Who Made The Sunshine and Armani Caesar's Griselda debut The Liz were both due in August but delayed following Griselda producer DJ Shay's untimely death. Armani's album appears to now have a release date of September 18 and she's dropping the video for her DJ Premier-produced, Benny the Butcher-featuring single "Simply Done" this Wednesday (9/9). No new release date for WSG yet but stay tuned.

WSG appears to be hinting at a new Benny project too:

While you wait for all of this, listen to the three great singles from Conway's album and Armani's "Simply Done," along with that Conway interview, below.

