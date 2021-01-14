Cool Ghouls prep ‘At George’s Zoo’ (listen to “Helpless Circumstance”)

San Francisco's garage rock scene has quieted down a little from where it was at 10 years ago but Cool Ghouls are keeping the flame alive and are gearing up to release their fourth album, At George's Zoo, on March 12 via SF label Empty Cellar Records and Melodic Records in the UK.

Cool Ghouls recorded the album in an actual garage, too, and the produced it themselves with engineer Robby Joseph running the tape, after making their first three albums with Tim Cohen (Fresh & Onlys), Sonny Smith and Kelley Stoltz respectively.

The band have always been more than just bash-it-out rockers, drawing from their city's rich psych, rock and pop heritage and putting songwriting at the forefront. You can hear that on the wistful, California dreamin' "Helpless Circumstance," which comes packed with lush harmonies and twin guitar leads. The song premieres in this post and you can listen below.

You can pre-order At George's Zoo now, and check out the album art and tracklist below.

--

Tracklist:

1. It's Over

2. To You I'm Bound

3. Smoke & Fire

4. Flying

5. Land Song

6. In Michoacan

7. How Free

8. Helpless Circumstance

9. The Way I Made You Cry

10. 26th St. Blues

11. Surfboard

12. I Was Wrong

13. Feel Like Getting High

14. Look In Your Mirror

15. Living Grateful