Coolio dead at 59

Veteran rapper Coolio has died, according to a new report from TMZ. He was 59. TMZ reports that Coolio's longtime manager Jarez says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend's house, where his friend later him found laying on the floor. The friend reportedly called EMTs, and when they arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarez tells TMZ the paramedics suspect Coolio suffered cardiac arrest. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio's death, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the official cause of death.

Rest in peace, Coolio.