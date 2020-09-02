Copenhagen’s EYES offer up spastic metallic hardcore on “Underperformer” (watch the video)

Copenhagen's EYES (members of afmagt, Hexis, LLNN) stirred up buzz with their 2018 self-titled debut EP which features seven tracks of blistering metallic hardcore, and they're now gearing up to follow it with their first full-length, Underperformer, on September 25 via Indisciplinarian (pre-order). The EP proved that EYES were a force to be reckoned with off the bat, but the new singles from the full-length are even better. They're more chaotic and more melodic, and find the band branching out from straight-up metallic hardcore into frenzied territory that recalls The Locust, An Albatross, early Daughters, and other bands that create a total fucking racket like those do.

EYES recently released lead single "Distance," and we're now premiering the title track and its video. Vocalist Victor Kaas says:

When we finished writing "Underperformer" we knew right away that it was going to be the title track of the album. The song is the ultimate culmination of the dogmas we had set for ourselves in the songwriting process; heavy grooves, chaotic parts, and a catchy hook. The song is about a period in my life where I kept disappointing myself. Procrastination was the norm rather than the exception. I felt stuck and like I never grew, but still I told myself that everything was fine. That I was always busy with a packed calendar and didn't have time to do the things I wanted. What I was really busy with was wasting my life and nurturing an addiction.

The record was produced by Tobias Munk Tønder (Église, Drukner) and mastered by Jacob Bredahl (Lifesick, I Am Bones), who also contributed guest vocals to several songs. Watch the videos for both singles below.

EYES - Distance (Official Video) from Indisciplinarian on Vimeo.

--