Cordae announces 2022 tour
North Carolina rapper Cordae has announced a tour supporting his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View, which arrives 1/14 via Atlantic. The tour kicks off on February 3 in Dallas, wraps up on March 19 in Sacramento, and hits several other US and Canadian cities in between, with even more TBA.
Those in NYC can catch the tour on February 20 at Webster Hall (tickets) and Los Angeles gets a stop on March 9 at The Novo (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM local time with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Cordae -- 2022 Tour Dates
FEBRUARY
3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
5 - Austin, TX - Emo's
7 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
11 - Charlotte, NC The Underground
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
MARCH
1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
14 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
18 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades