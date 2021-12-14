Cordae announces 2022 tour

North Carolina rapper Cordae has announced a tour supporting his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View, which arrives 1/14 via Atlantic. The tour kicks off on February 3 in Dallas, wraps up on March 19 in Sacramento, and hits several other US and Canadian cities in between, with even more TBA.

Those in NYC can catch the tour on February 20 at Webster Hall (tickets) and Los Angeles gets a stop on March 9 at The Novo (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM local time with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Cordae -- 2022 Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

3 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

11 - Charlotte, NC The Underground

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

MARCH

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

14 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

18 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades