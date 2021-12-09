Cordae details new album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ (stream 2 tracks)

North Carolina rapper Cordae has set a release date for his anticipated sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View: January 14 via Atlantic. That's the album artwork above. The album features recent singles "Sinister" (ft. Lil Wayne) and "Super," both of which have been great. Cordae said in a press release that the album was inspired by "a life-changing trip to Africa, enduring the loss of a friend gone too soon, and evolving as an artist and a man."

Listen to both new singles below...

--

