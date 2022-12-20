Corin Tucker, Steve Shelley, Gina Birch & more joined Yo La Tengo for Hanukkah Night 2 (review, setlist)

Yo La Tengo's 2022 Hanukkah run continued Monday night at Bowery Ballroom, with Gina Birch (of The Raincoats) opening and comedy by Brittany Carney, her second Hanukkah set following an appearance in 2019.

As for surprise guests, Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley joined as a guest drummer for the full set, and Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker came out for a pair of covers during the encore, including an excellent rendition of Neil Diamond's "Solitary Man." Gina returned for a cover of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," and joined Corin and The Bangles' Vicki Peterson for the final song of the night, "The Tra La La Song" aka the theme to '60s kids show The Banana Splits. Steve Wynn of The Dream Syndicate was the after-show DJ, capping off the evening.

During the main set, in signature fashion, Yo La Tengo lurched from quiet and atmospheric to bombastic and shreddy, with Ira Kaplan on guitar and synth and James McNew holding down the bass (with occasional guitar and synth moments). Drummer and vocalist Georgia Hubley was the first to float around the stage, playing drums, then keys, and landing center stage for a lead vocal on "Detouring America With Horns" and a cover of the Velvet Underground's "Sunday Morning." Also featured in the main set: "The Story Of Jazz," "I Was The Fool Beside You For Too Long," "Song For Mahlia," "Stupid Things," "Drug Test," "The Story Of Yo La Tengo," a cover of Richard Hell's "The Kid With the Replaceable Head," and more.

The night was long and full, with sounds of punk, funk, ska, and indie rock shaking the room. Mid-set, someone in the packed house yelled, "Ira! Mets or Phillies?" To which Ira replied, "Do you know where you are?" From that point on, the crowd knew where they were: at the mercy of Yo La Tengo's wonderfully domineering sound.

Ira made the night 2 mix CD, and proceeds of the show benefitted One Acre Fund.

Yo La Tengo are asking everyone to please mask up for these Bowery shows.

As of now all of the Hanukkah shows are sold out, but Yo La Tengo usually release more tickets during the week so if you want to go to one, keep checking.

Gina Birch is gearing up to release her first-ever solo album and her set was mainly songs from that album. Check out her setlist below.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/19/2022 (via Frank & Earthy)

The Story of Jazz

Radar Eyes (The Godz)

Here To Fall

Here You Are >

I Was the Fool Beside You For Too Long

Madeline

Song For Mahlia

Shadows

Detouring America With Horns (acoustic)

Sunday Morning (Velvet Underground cover)

Stupid Things

Big Day Coming (fast)

The Kid With the Replaceable Head (Richard Hell cover)

Drug Test

The Story of Yo La Tango

Encore

Tell Me When It’s Over (Dream Syndicate cover)

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Carole King cover) (with Gina Birch on vocals)

Solitary Man (Neil Diamond cover) (with Corin Tucker on vocals)

Shape of Things To Come (Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil cover) (with Corin Tucker)

The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana cover) (with Gina Birch, Corin Tucker, & Vicki Peterson on vocals)

SETLIST: Gina Birch @ Bowery Ballroom 12/19/2022

I'm Glad I'm Me Today

I Am Rage

Big Mouth

I Play My Bass Loud

I Will Never Wear Stilettos

Digging Down

Feminist Song

Dance Like a Demon

I Wish I Was You